A boisterous, joyous crowd gathered in Sister Mary Ann Osborne’s art studio Sunday on Good Counsel Hill. A member of School Sisters of Notre Dame community, she had welcomed the public to share in the 50th anniversary celebration of her religious life.
“As a friend, I’m here to celebrate the Jubilee. I’m also very happy about the news that she gets to stay here,” said painter Lisa Bier, of Mankato.
Many of her acquaintances who had shown concern about the future of the spacious studio found out at the reception Good Counsel campus’ new owner will soon become Osborne’s landlord.
“I met Mike Drummer in April and he told me, ‘You don’t have to worry; you can stay here.’ I was just thrilled,” Osborne said.
The good news means the prolific artist’s saws, chisels, printmaking tools, works in progress and inventory of completed sculptures will not have to be moved out of Florian Hall. Osborne will continue to create in the former laundry building with several tall windows that let in natural light.
Osborne, 72, who moved off campus several months ago, is among some of the SSND members who now live in apartments in the Greater Mankato area. The rest of the religious community members moved to a care center in Shakopee.
She is among 18 Jubilarians to be honored during an event in Prior Lake later this summer. One sister is celebrating her 75th anniversary, nine their 70ths, three their 60ths and one is celebrating 40 years. Osborne is among four who are marking 50 years with the order.
Her decision to hold an open house in Mankato was to accommodate her 28 nieces and nephews and their families, Osborne said. She also used the event as a time to show her gratitude to people who’ve supported the spiritual path she’s been on for 30-plus years — carving wood sculptures and other works of art that proclaim the word of God.
“People started showing up at 1 p.m. — a half hour early,” Osborne said.
During the reception, about 275 friends and family members were treated to a retrospective of the artist’s works. Among the carvings displayed was a wood-and-glass piece that once was displayed years ago in an art show at U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone’s St. Paul office.
SSND members helped Osborne by guiding her open house guests to tables laden with snacks and refreshments.
A Vietnamese family, the Hos, had volunteered to contribute handmade spring rolls and peanut sauce to the buffet. The Hos were refugees when they first arrived in Mankato. Among that family’s now-grown children is a nail salon operator, a doctor and a lawyer.
“I first met them when they lived on campus and I had my studio in a basement room,” Osborne said.
“Some of those kids, who were so little then, came to the reception with their kids.”
Bierer, a Mankato-based painter, who recently branched out into liturgical art, complimented Osborne for being readily at hand to provide good advice.
Geri Osborne, who drove from the metro area to the celebration, was one of many relatives at the reception. She recalled a series of woodcarvings of trilliums she commissioned her cousin to create. Those artworks bring back fond childhood memories of being with her siblings and searching for the woodland flower species, she said.
“It was so great to see everyone all together, to have them meet and, hopefully, feel the presence of God in their lives as they look around my studio,” Sister Osborne said.
