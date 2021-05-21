NEW ULM — An aging signal system will be replaced during a project that begins June 1 at an intersection in New Ulm.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation project includes improvements to curb ramps and the addition of a flashing yellow arrow to indicate when motorists making left turns may proceed into the intersection.
The traffic signal, at the intersection of 16th North Street and Highway 14 near the Liquor Mart, will be replaced with an updated model that meets American Disability Act requirements.
Other Highway 15 work in New Ulm includes adding a sidewalk project near The Treasure Haus and improvements to the grade of the curb ramp by the former Target property and the addition of lighting around Shag Road and the Department of Natural Resources entrance.
MnDOT does not anticipate any significant impacts to traffic. Weather permitting, all work is to be completed by mid-July.
