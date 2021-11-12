When kids return to Kiwanis Camp Patterson on Lake Washington next year they’ll find a bigger dining hall that will be air conditioned and insulated, as well as other renovations at the camp.
The dining upgrade follows a series of other improvements at the camp, which has operated since 1927.
Between 2019 and this year a total $585,000 has been raised for improvements to Camp Patterson. Contributors include Mankato Kiwanis Members, area foundations and community members.
“Things really came together for us this fall. People really stepped up with donations,” said Shannon Gullickson, president of Camp Patterson Inc.
On Friday, a groundbreaking event was led by the Greater Mankato Growth Ambassadors and Cavaliers and representatives from the camp’s two largest users — the Mankato YMCA and Celebrate Me Week — as well as some of the youth campers who will benefit from the project.
Gullickson said upgrading and expanding the dining hall — and making it cooler — was on top of the list of organizations that run camps each year at Camp Patterson.
“With the kitchen, it was almost hotter inside than outside,” she said of the dining hall.
Charlotte Weckwerth, 11, has attended several camps. “It’s hot in there,” she said of the dining hall.
“I like archery and the arts and crafts,” she said of the camps she’s been to.
Dustin Slaughter, camp director for the YMCA, said the upgrades are welcomed by staff and kids.
“The air conditioning will be great. We didn’t have any area for kids to go to get out of the heat other than in the lake. And people were crammed elbow-to-elbow in the dining hall.”
Goodrich Construction was hired and is beginning renovations, with the goal of having the project complete by mid-May.
“Goodrich has been a friend of the camp and done a lot of work out there in-kind over the years,” Gullickson said.
Ron Goodrich said he first experienced the camp when he was about 5. “I was truly blessed to be able to be out here as a kid and I’m glad to be able to help out as an adult.”
In the absence of campers due to COVID-19 in 2020, $140,000 was invested into other camp improvements, along with a significant amount of volunteer labor.
“Last year 10 cabins that sleep 10 each were all painted and the windows upgraded. The insides were all power-washed and painted so they’re all brighter and fresh. And landscaping was done,” Gullickson said.
This year the recreation hall — the oldest building on the site — has also been under renovation. Boats and other gear are stored under the rec hall and the top floor is used for activities and sometimes sleeping quarters.
The hall is getting insulation and air conditioners, as well as getting new windows donated by Lindsay Windows.
Improvements to the dining hall include an 840-square-foot expansion, air conditioning, new flooring, new roofing, audio visual equipment, an outdoor deck, and shaded activity space under the addition.
Gullickson said recent fundraising efforts have made a lot more people aware of the camp. “It’s always been kind of a hidden gem out there. Now more businesses are stepping up with donations, so our dollars stretch farther.”
Nestled on the east shore of Lake Washington, the camp hosts more than 2,600 children during the three-month camping season. The camp has 165 beds spread among 14 cabins.
Youth camps such as Celebrate Me Week, Camp Shiloh, Mankato YMCA, Camp OZ and several others rent Kiwanis Camp Patterson’s facilities and provide their own staff, programming and meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.