NEW MnDOT logo

MANKATO — Motorists near the intersection of Highway 22 and Hoffman Road Wednesday morning may encounter lane restrictions while Minnesota Department of Transportation crews make repairs to a traffic signal.

The westbound lane on the west side of the intersection will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Lanes that feed the westbound lane also will be closed.

Crews will be lifting up the signal pole and replacing the base. The repair work is necessary after a crash at the intersection.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you