MANKATO — Motorists near the intersection of Highway 22 and Hoffman Road Wednesday morning may encounter lane restrictions while Minnesota Department of Transportation crews make repairs to a traffic signal.
The westbound lane on the west side of the intersection will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Lanes that feed the westbound lane also will be closed.
Crews will be lifting up the signal pole and replacing the base. The repair work is necessary after a crash at the intersection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.