ST. PETER — Pavement work on Highway 169 in St. Peter begins Thursday morning.
The project will continue during daytime hours until July 21.
Traffic delays and lane closures will be necessary while pavement markings are replaced between the highway's south junction of Highway 22 to north of Chestnut Street. Motorists coming from or destined for Broadway and East Highway 99 will encounter a two-block detour to Nassau Street.
During the project, Minnesota Department of Transportation will keep the highway's northbound lanes open between 6-9 a.m. and its southbound lanes open 3-6 p.m. to reduce impacts on traffic during commuting periods.
The project includes replacement of the striping and pavement messages along the portions of Highway 169 constructed in 2009 as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act project.
Traffic turns to and from side streets will be limited during the project that includes the replacement of crosswalk markings.
The overall project includes replacement of the pavement markings at the Highway 22 roundabouts in Mankato. That work should be completed by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit: www.511mn.org.
