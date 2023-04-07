The Free Press
NICOLLET — Work resumes Monday on a section of Highway 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation project is in its second and final year.
Crews will be reconstructing about 12.5 miles of highway to convert the existing two-lane section to four lanes. When the project is completed in October, motorists will have access to a continuous four-lane road between Rochester and New Ulm.
Traffic has been detoured since the start of the project last spring. Detours will continue to reroute traffic onto Highway 15, Highway 68 and Highway 169 until the completion of the project.
Detour routes and access points for local traffic are expected to change throughout different stages of construction. Detour maps can be found online at: https://bit.ly/3ZKIMsh.
Other improvements planned in the project are a realigning of the highway to allow traffic to bypass Courtland. New interchanges will be constructed in Courtland and at Nicollet County Road 37 near New Ulm; and safer intersections will be built near New Ulm Quartzite Quarries and Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.