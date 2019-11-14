MANKATO — A workshop aimed at getting farmers $4 or more for their corn is scheduled for Mankato on Jan. 9.
Participants will use a simulation game where they will explore three steps toward getting $4 or more for their corn.
The steps include: price grain before harvest; at harvest, store grain and roll the hedge forward to spring; with a better spring basis, price and deliver grain.
The event is 5:30-9 p.m. at the Mankato Business Development Center, Lake Washington Room, 1961 Premier Drive. It is hosted by the Women in Ag Network.
The workshop was designed by Extension economist Ed Usset.
The cost is $10, which includes a meal. Register at least one week prior at z.umn.edu/WAGN.
