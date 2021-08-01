• June 22, 1945. The Battle of Okinawa — the last and biggest of the Pacific island battles of World War II ends with victory for the Allied Forces. The Okinawa campaign continued until U.S. forces succeeded in capturing the Japanese island. • July 28, 1945. Prime Minister Kantaro Suzuki responds to the Allied Forces’ demand for Japan’s surrender by telling the press that his government would pay no attention to that ultimatum. • Aug. 6, 1945. President Harry S. Truman orders U.S. B-29 bomber Enola Gay to drop an atomic bomb on Hiroshima. • Aug. 8, 1945. Soviet Union declares war on Japan. • Aug. 9, 1945. A plutonium bomb is dropped on the city of Nagasaki. Emperor Hirohito declares his country’s desire for peace and an end to the destruction. • Aug. 10, 1945. Japan accepts Potsdam Conference terms, agrees to unconditional surrender. Truman halts bombing. • Sept. 2, 1945. Japan formally surrenders to the United States, Great Britain and the Soviet Union. World War II ends. For more information, go to;
.
Closing out the war in the Pacific
The Free Press
• June 22, 1945. The Battle of Okinawa — the last and biggest of the Pacific island battles of World War II ends with victory for the Allied Forces. The Okinawa campaign continued until U.S. forces succeeded in capturing the Japanese island.
• July 28, 1945. Prime Minister Kantaro Suzuki responds to the Allied Forces’ demand for Japan’s surrender by telling the press that his government would pay no attention to that ultimatum.
• Aug. 6, 1945. President Harry S. Truman orders U.S. B-29 bomber Enola Gay to drop an atomic bomb on Hiroshima.
• Aug. 8, 1945. Soviet Union declares war on Japan.
• Aug. 9, 1945. A plutonium bomb is dropped on the city of Nagasaki. Emperor Hirohito declares his country’s desire for peace and an end to the destruction.
• Aug. 10, 1945. Japan accepts Potsdam Conference terms, agrees to unconditional surrender. Truman halts bombing.
• Sept. 2, 1945. Japan formally surrenders to the United States, Great Britain and the Soviet Union. World War II ends.
For more information, go to; www.nationalww2museum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.