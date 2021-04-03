World War II veterans (left to right) Sid Spangenberg, 100, of North Mankato, Harvey Anderson, 95, of Eagle Lake, and Wally Stelter, 95, of Mankato, are coffee buddies who met regularly at hilltop Hy-Vee before the pandemic hit in 2020. Anderson, who marked the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa Thursday, has learned to talk more openly about his war experiences, he said.l