Some people can’t remember what they had for breakfast yesterday, but World War II veteran Merle Brinkman, who celebrated his 103rd birthday Friday, can do a little better than that.
A small celebration was held at Oak Terrace in North Mankato with some of his family members. Old pictures, articles, badges and medals from Brinkman’s time in service were on display as well.
Brinkman was a member of the Air Force during World War II, and with a little help from his children (Barry, Steve, Ann and Janet), was able to tell some of his stories from the time he served as a radio operator overseas nearly 80 years ago.
His children talked about what it was like growing up with his stories.
“It was great hearing them,” Ann said. “They were treated as heroes. He was very open and expressive with the stories he told and the things he did.”
After graduating from Mankato High School, Brinkman worked for an airplane manufacturing company in California.
“Can you imagine, right out of high school, going out to California with your friends and doing that?” His son Barry asked. “But that’s exactly what they did. And it worked out for them.”
Brinkman was drafted and enlisted when he was 21 years old, just months after getting married. He participated in training in Wendover Field, Utah, and Chicago before going overseas in 1944.
The story of his departure from the U.S. was a harrowing one. He first flew to South America, then to Dakar, Senegal, in Africa from there. During his flight over the vast Atlantic, Brinkman lost radio contact and. at one point, didn’t know if they were flying the right way.
Once he got closer to land and got within range, Brinkman was able to communicate with flight towers and figure out the path he was supposed to take to his destination — and arrived safely. From there, he flew missions in multiple European countries such as England and Italy.
Flying in a B24 bomber named Bugs Bunny, Brinkman flew 30 missions as a radio operator during his deployment, including one over Normandy Beach in France during the D-Day invasion.
His 30 missions earned him the Air Medal, partnered with the Distinguished Flying Cross, which is given for acts of heroism. The two medals are the most prestigious possible to earn among Air Force medals besides the Medal of Honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.