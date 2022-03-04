MANKATO — A Mankato couple from Ukraine is raising humanitarian aid funds to support their homeland amid Russia’s invasion, while closely following any updates from relatives and friends back home.
Roman Kovbasnyk and Dr. Nataliya Danylkova, an ophthalmologist at Mankato Clinic, emigrated from Ukraine in 1999 and have lived in Mankato since 2014.
Her brother Serhiy and his wife and three children live in the capital, Kyiv, and spent recent days and nights in their basement without electricity and hot water as explosions blasted outside, Kovbasnyk said.
“It was happening in close proximity to their house,” he said. “They saw horrific stuff. We were really worried every morning checking on them.”
The family managed to evacuate Friday to western Ukraine near the border with Poland, but Kovbasnyk said the family was shot at along the journey. He also has family in western Ukraine, which is safer than other regions now but not guaranteed to stay that way.
As they follow updates on Russia’s increasingly aggressive attacks, the husband and wife are doing all they can to rally donations to support Ukraine.
The couple hopes donations through the Ukrainian American Community Center in Minneapolis can help meet immediate needs on the ground in the country. Monetary donations through uaccmn.org will go toward the cause.
“As of right now, money donations would be the most convenient and most flexible help,” he said. “We can direct it to the areas where it’s needed the most.”
A Rotarian with the Rotary Club of Greater Mankato, he shared what his and his wife's families are going through in an email to members encouraging them to donate this week. Her brother is a surgeon in Ukraine and is past president of the Ternopil Rotary Club — where Kovbasnyk used to be a member.
The Rotary Foundation also has a disaster response fund to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
Danylkova's colleagues in the health care sector, meanwhile, pledged to do their part as well. Mankato Clinic will match up to $5,000 in internal funds raised by staff and providers, said CEO Randy Farrow.
"As a health care organization, we thought it was important to focus on trying to raise funds to help support the medical relief efforts going on now," he said.
Danylkova is an amazing doctor and person who's gone on mission trips to provide medical care to people in need, Farrow said.
"It does hit home when you know someone who’s being impacted," he said. "Her and her husband obviously are a big part of our clinic, and they’ve been sharing personal accounts of their family and all the challenges."
Russian bombardments on residential areas in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv reportedly killed 33 civilians and wounded 18 more this week, according to The Associated Press. A 40-mile convoy of Russia’s military vehicles stalled outside the capital, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to sustain their resistance on day eight of the war.
So far the United Nations’ human rights office counted 227 civilian deaths and 525 wounded in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion Feb. 24. Ukraine’s state emergency service put the civilian death toll at more than 2,000.
The Mankato couple has been inspired by Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion, along with the near universal support for Ukraine around the world. Videos they watch of Ukrainians fighting for their country have brought them to tears, Kovbasnyk said.
Updates from back home are nerve-wracking at the same time. They have friends whose homes and apartments were destroyed.
“Right now, to be honest with you, it’s difficult for us and our family,” Kovbasnyk said. “We have three kids and we’re trying to hold it back a little bit so we don’t expose them to the emotional part of it.”
Apart from donations for humanitarian aid, he encouraged Americans to call on their elected officials to step up support for the country. It’s understandable the U.S. and NATO don’t want to directly deal with Russia as a nuclear power, he said, but more can be done, including protections from aerial attacks and giving Ukraine more tools to defend itself.
