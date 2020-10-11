Two of the most popular pandemic-spawned terms will no doubt be “drive-thru” and “drive-up.”
With many businesses and organizations restricted in indoor service, people found creative ways to keep doing business. Consumers quickly became accustomed to staying in their cars to get everything from their groceries and flu shots to casting their election ballots and picking up restaurant orders.
Even the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis is adopting the drive-thru craze for a uniquely Swedish offering. Next month they will offer a drive-thru lutefisk dinner, or as good Swedes spell it, “lutfisk.” For $40 a pop you can take part in the annual meal of lutfisk, Swedish meatballs, lefse and the trimmings without leaving your car.
Garrison Keillor, in his novel “Pontoon,” described lutefisk as “not edible by normal people.” Lutefisk — gelatinous cod preserved in lye — is indeed an acquired taste that goes down better with loads of melted butter. Maybe it would taste better in the car while you’re distracted by driving and the kids complaining in the back seat.
There is an irony that drive-thrus have become a chief driver of the economy — heck, they’re downright patriotic as people try to support their local restaurants and other small businesses. But pre-pandemic, drive-thrus were getting lots of hate.
The Minneapolis City Council last year banned any new drive-thrus in the city, arguing they increase pollution from idling cars and are a symbol of obesity and car-dependent urban design. It’s a trend that was building across the country in recent years, but one that will undoubtedly be turned upside down after the pandemic is over and businesses and people discover the drive-up and drive-thru services are pretty convenient.
There are more things that might benefit from stay-in-your car service moving forward.
Some churches have already been offering drive-in worship services where people stay in their cars in the parking lot with clergy on a stage piping the service into their car radios. It might be a remedy to the decline in church membership and attendance.
Being able to get your religion while sitting in your car sipping Starbucks and eating donuts has some appeal. And if you doze off in the midst of a long sermon, no one will notice.
I hate sitting in the waiting room or pacing around outside while I’m getting a new set of tires put on. An enterprising tire shop could offer a drive-up, stay-in-your-car tire service. They could train their staff like the NASCAR pit-stop crews that pop a new set of tires on a car in 20 seconds.
They can swab your nose and give you shots in your car, so why not drive into a garage and have your optometrist wheel that eye contraption up to your car window and give you your eye exam while you stay comfy in your front seat?
More than half the states already have drive-thru liquor stores. And a few, including Texas, have drive-thru daiquiri and margarita bars, which don’t seem like a particularly good idea. (They get by with it by taping the lid on the cocktails, making them legally transportable.)
There are lots of other possibilities, from drive-up marriage counseling to drive-thru dry-cleaning.
You think we’re car-centric now, just wait. We may never have to leave the inside of our vehicles and homes again.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.