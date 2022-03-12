WASECA — As part of the Darmody clan, Collin Kubista likens annual St. Patrick's Day celebrations to a family reunion.
“We have family coming from Austin, Rochester, Mankato,” the Janesville man said. “It’s one of those times of year when we can put it on the calendar and meet up.”
The green-clad family from all over southern Minnesota held their latest reunion Saturday, holding their family banner while parading through Waseca with fellow Irish-American clans.
It was part of the Irish American Club of Southern Minnesota's 54th annual St. Patrick's Day celebration. Festivities started with an Irish mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the morning before the parade of clans from the church to the Mill event center, where food, games and music continued into the evening.
The club, based out of Waseca and Janesville, dates the celebration back at least three generations.
Its roots go back to birthday party plans between Irish-American friends. When they realized how many fellow Irish-Americans there were in the region, the birthday party evolved into an annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration honoring their Irish heritage.
Ben Burns of the Burns clan and Lance Miller of the Miller, McShane and Lynch clan said they've been marching in the parade of clans as long as they can remember. Their families were among the "clubbers" who started the tradition.
"We wouldn't miss it," said Burns, the parade chair this year. "It's in my roots. It's my heritage. It's who I am and what I do."
The celebration took on a different tone in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mass still took place in person and on live stream, followed by a virtual happy hour and toast in the evening.
Saturday's daylong festivities were a return to in-person form. Clans reunited over mulligan stew and the Irish jig.
“There's a lot of energy to get together and get back into it again,” Burns said after the parade. "It’s going to be really nice.”
Kubista's great-aunt in the Darmody clan, Lori Wilhelmi, said the family still busted out their green garb and did a loop around their neighborhood to mark the occasion.
"We took the dog and our banner and went around the block videotaping ourselves," she said with a laugh.
They made it work, and the club regularly instills togetherness through family updates on its Facebook page. Still, Kubista, Wilhelmi and others agreed it felt good to be back with their fellow Irish-American clans.
The day is so much about being together in celebration of shared heritage, Kubista said.
"It's about honoring our heritage and everything our family came through to come to this country," he said. "And (honoring) the work ethic it took to completely transplant to another country and flourish."
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Irishclubmn.
