Military veterans who were wounded in action came to Waseca Tuesday to honor a police officer who also was injured in the line of duty.
“Officer Matson’s service and sacrifice for Waseca and our wider community is an inspiration,” Greg Moon said outside the Waseca County Courthouse Tuesday evening.
Moon and other officers of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Department of Minnesota thanked Waseca police officer Arik Matson, who was shot in the head in January 2020 by a wanted suspect.
“It’s hard for most of us to know how officers go to these calls, day after day and night after night,” Moon said. “But we want you to know we applaud you for doing so. We cannot express how much we respect and admire Arik, his family and the Waseca community.”
The Military Order of the Purple Heart Department is a veterans service organization comprised of veterans who have received a Purple Heart for wounds suffered in combat. The organization also gives a National First Responder Recognition to police officers and other first-responders who are wounded or killed in the line of duty.
“Our first responders program is an effort on our part to recognize the work, bravery and sacrifice of the men and women of law enforcement, the fire services and the emergency services,” Moon said.
Honor guards from the Waseca VFW and Legion posts also helped honor Matson, as did attendees that included members of his family, colleagues from the Waseca Police Department, Waseca city officials and other supporters.
After the brief ceremony some of the Matsons and supporters headed to another meeting to help plan a benefit for the Matson family on May 22 at the Waseca County Fairgrounds. Led by the Waseca’s Sweet-Sommers VFW Post 1642 and Ray Rew of Triple R Auctioneering, volunteers are reviving plans for a benefit Rew said was originally scheduled for March 2020 before the pandemic forced its postponement.
Continuing pandemic restrictions could limit the numbers allowed through the fairgrounds gates, but Rew said he and other organizers are hoping restrictions on outdoor events will be lifted before May 22.
Planned activities include live music, a car show, bingo, live and silent auctions, bake sale, food vendors, beer garden and fireworks. The Matson family will be there for an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and will give a speech at 6:30 p.m.
Freewill donations will be accepted at the door. All those donations as well as auction and other proceeds will go to the Matson family, Rew said.
Arik continues physical therapy and still has serious side effects from his brain injury. But he is gradually resuming such everyday activities as going to the grocery store, according to posts on wife Megan Matson’s Instagram page.
Last weekend the family took their first mini-vacation to a water park. Megan admitted she worried beforehand and it was emotionally challenging seeing other healthy and carefree families.
But she concluded: “Although life looks very different for us now. I look at my family and smile, take a deep breath in and find the positive in every situation to get me through my grieving moments. I’m grateful we still have Arik here with us to make memories with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.