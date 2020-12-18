MANKATO — The bad news Friday was three red bulbs have been illuminated on a wreath displayed outdoors at the Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St.
There were no blue bulbs glowing, and that's good news.
Red on the wreath signals preventable fires; blue indicates preventable injuries related to a fire.
"I feel it's a good way to remind people about fire safety during the holiday season," said Lt. Glen Cansler, a member of Mankato Fire Department, as he described "Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light."
At the beginning of each holiday season, only clear lights shine on the traditional decoration this department uses as a symbol for its safety campaign.
"The three illuminated red bulbs all indicate structure fires," Cansler said.
This year's campaign began Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day. On that first day of this year's campaign, a red bulb was lit to represent a call to a laundromat on Tailwind Drive. The next day, Nov. 27, firefighters were called to a townhome on Tanager Path.
A manufacturer needed their help Dec. 13 at a building on Mohr Drive.
"Keep the Wreath bright" is an annual promotion that kicks off on Thanksgiving. That annual holiday is a peak day for home cooking, which makes the probability for kitchen fires more likely, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
The association offers the following advice for lessening the risk of home fires:
• Never leave cooking unattended.
• Attend to lit candles and ensure proper use.
• Keep electrical circuits and extension cords from being overloaded.
• Water holiday trees to prevent them from drying.
• Maintain house chimneys.
Cansler offered a tip for residents who enjoy decorating their home's exteriors during the holiday season.
"Always use UL-listed electrical cords with your outdoors lights."
