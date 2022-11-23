MANKATO — Mankato’s fire prevention campaign during the holiday season begins Thursday.
A wreath is on display at the Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St., to remind people to practice fire safety during the holiday season.
The wreath is decorated with clear bulbs, and a bulb can be replaced with either a red bulb, representing preventable fires, or a blue bulb, representing preventable fire-related injuries.
The goal is to light the wreath with only clear bulbs. The campaign reminds residents to stay in their kitchens while cooking and not leave candles unattended. Extension cords should not be overloaded with holiday lights.
“Keep the wreath bright, prevent a red light” runs until Jan. 1.
Two red bulbs representing two preventable fires were lit on last year's holiday wreath at the conclusion of the campaign. No one was injured in either of the fires.
