SPRINGFIELD — A mobile education exhibit honoring Vietnam veterans will stop in Springfield July 1.
The Wreaths Across America exhibit began its national tour in Maine. The mobile museum features interactive exhibits, short films and a collection of shared stories.
The Springfield stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit is slated 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10 S. Cass Ave.
There is no admission fee.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit founded to continue and expand an annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
