Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.