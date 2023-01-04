MANKATO — At the conclusion of the Mankato Fire Department’s recent fire prevention campaign, a red bulb and a blue bulb were among the lights on a wreath displayed outside at 710 S. Front St. The blue bulb symbolized a man's fire-related injury and the red bulb that the fire was preventable.
Firefighters dealt with an apartment fire in November in which a man suffered injuries. The man hurt on Nov. 30 has been treated and released from medical care, said Cmdr. Sean Hayes.
The incident at 1400 Warren St. that resulted in about $50,000 in losses was a preventable fire, said a Mankato press release.
"Our goal was to keep the wreath shining bright with clear bulbs," said Hayes, explaining the campaign that ran from Thanksgiving through New Year's.
Although an injury was reported during Keep the Wreath Bright, the prevention campaign is showing signs of progress, Hayes said.
"We actually are doing pretty good. Last year, two blue bulbs were lit for two separate fires," he said.
The fires during the 2021 campaign were a pair of clothes dryer fires that could have been prevented if lint traps had been properly cleaned or if exhaust vents had been professionally inspected.
