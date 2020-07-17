MANKATO — The disproportionate toll on people of color from the coronavirus pandemic, companies using social unrest as a marketing tool, the proliferation of false information being accepted as truth and other topics were discussed during the final session of the Write on Race community journaling project Friday night.
The Greater Mankato Diversity Council wrapped up this year’s Write on Race event with a Zoom session in which participants responded to quotes, images and graphics delving into racial injustice.
Tim Meegan said that as in other times of social unrest, corporations, organizations and political leaders pay homage but don’t make substantive changes.
“We only see cosmetic changes. Government and corporations see it as a marketing opportunity, not real change. A lot of rebranding is going on without any substance behind it.”
Meegan said that while Republicans are often the target of criticism for resisting change, “neoliberal Democrats are as much to blame for the lack of change.”
Ann Hagerty said, “Policies and systems need to radically change.”
William Broussard said gestures without substantive changes aren’t enough.
“It’s not redistribution of power ... Giving people a little bit is not enough. Throughout history attempts to arrest power away from the powerful doesn’t end well.”
Maria-Renee Grigsby said she fears that despite all the focus on change since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, progress will fizzle.
“My biggest fear, not a concern, but a legitimate scare is that the movement, the need for change will lose momentum. We will go back to the place that allows the George Floyds to be murdered and people of color to continue to be disenfranchised by the medical healthcare, education, employment and housing (systems).”
The group also discussed the lack of adequate healthcare for many people of color and responded to graphics showing that people of color have much higher rates of COVID-19 complications and deaths.
Teacher Tim Leitner wondered how that disparity would affect children of color if schools are fully reopened.
“For people who want to fully reopen schools with little or no additional resources or safety measures, the low death rate among younger people is often cited. In that context, I was struck to see the graph that shows the gap in death rate between white people and people of color goes up drastically as you go into the younger age groups.
“So acting as though younger people are somehow immune to virus is truly erasing the experiencing of people of color from the discussion,” Leitner said.
The Write on Race project originally ran from 2016 to 2018 as a long-term project to chronicle community perspectives on race. It was resurrected this year in a shortened format of eight weeks to allow local residents to think about, digest, and grapple with systemic racism during the COVID pandemic.
Bukata Hayes, the Diversity Council’s executive director, said it’s vital for people to understand how residents of color are affected by the ongoing pandemic, citing higher death rates among people of color and anti-Asian discrimination.
Each week Write on Race organizers sent out writing prompts along with articles, essays and news clippings for participants to consider as they journaled their thoughts on systemic racism.
At the start of Friday’s session Hayes laid out four principles for participants as they move forward in seeking social justice: “Speak your truth. Stay engaged. Experience discomfort. Accept and expect non-closure.”
