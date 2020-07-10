WASECA — A Mankato woman was caught with drugs after she drove the wrong way down the shoulder of Old Highway 14.
Sharon Diane Aarsvold, 63, was charged with felony counts of drug possession this week in Waseca County District Court.
Passersby reported Aarsvold driving erratically on Old Highway 14 between Waseca and Janesville Tuesday evening. A Janesville officer saw her driving under 10 mph on the shoulder, then cross the lanes of traffic and drive on the other shoulder toward oncoming traffic, according to a court complaint.
Aarsvold appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic and told the officer she was searching for a cellphone her husband lost when he crashed his motorcycle on the road a week prior.
Authorities said Aarsvold had in her possession four baggies containing a collective 9 grams of methamphetamine and a baggie containing a small amount of heroin.
