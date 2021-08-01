MANKATO —WYSIWYG Juice Co. will this fall relocate to Old Town and be joined by Alpine Deli, in an area that has a growing number of outdoor, recreation and health-related businesses.
Kristi Schuck, who with Marie Farley Christiansen owns WYSIWYG, said the two businesses should meld together well.
“We’ll share space with Alpine Deli where you’ll find healthier salads, sandwiches, fruits. We’ll do the juices and smoothies.”
They will be moving into part of the Hugo building at 530 N. Riverfront Dr. Schuck said they hope to move from their current spot at 527 S. Front this fall.
WYSIWYG is working with Dain Fisher and Adam Steinke on the project. Fisher and Steinke own the Hugo, where they’ve operated Bent River Outfitters. This fall they will be opening a nearby Bent River retail store.
“Dain and I just wanted something down there for people to have lunch,” Steinke said. “Decadent Desserts was in that space so there’s already a kitchen there.”
While they will own the deli, someone else will operate it, Steinke said. The name comes from an Alpine Deli he remembers as a kid growing up in Connecticut.
The juice shop and deli will be on the first floor in the center of the building, with the entrance on Elm Street. They will have an outdoor patio space.
“We’re going to build a beautiful cafe outside for outdoor enjoyment and have a small footprint inside,” Schuck said.
She said going through the pandemic made them realize a smaller footprint works well. “COVID taught us grab-and-go is the future. A smaller footprint is what appealed to us and the Old Town location is a really successful boutique area and there’s River Valley Running, Nicollet Bike and Bent River Outfitters there.”
WYSIWYG last year opened a second location on Green Lake in Spicer.
The City Council is expected to give final approval for the project in a couple of weeks.
