MANKATO — Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is seeking input about Xcel Energy's request to increase electric rates. A public meeting is slated 6 p.m. Thursday at Courtyard by Marriott, 901 Raintree Road.
The company has filed a request to increase electric rates by more than 20 percent.
Public comments also may be submitted in writing to: MN Public Utilities Commission, 121 7th Place East, Suite 350, St. Paul, MN 55101; or by sending an email to: consumer.puc@state.mn.us. Writers should indicate their comments are regarding Reference Docket No. 21-630.
For more information, go to: mn.gov/puc.
