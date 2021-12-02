MANKATO — Xcel Energy and ITC Midwest have finished construction of a new 50-mile transmission line, which runs from ITC Midwest’s Huntley substation near Winnebago to Xcel Energy’s Wilmarth substation near Mankato.
The 345-kilovolt project involved five years of planning and construction. The new transmission line will increase access to renewable energy in the region, reduce congestion on the grid, and improve system reliability for customers in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, according to a news release issued by the two companies.
The total cost is projected to be $115 million, which is $35 million under the original estimate.
“Investments in our transmission systems strengthen reliability and help us continue our clean energy transition. This new transmission line will support our vision to reduce carbon emissions 80% by 2030 and deliver 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050,” Chris Clark, president of Xcel Energy-Minnesota, said in a statement.
Although the construction is complete and the line is energized, landowners and residents in project the area will still see crews working to remove construction materials, finish cleanup and restore land affected by construction into early 2022.
