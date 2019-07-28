MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office believes an 11-year-old boy likely drowned in the Blue Earth River near Rapidan County Park Saturday night.
Deputies and first responders were called to the park shortly before 6 p.m. in response to a missing persons report, according to a release. The 11-year-old was swimming with other children when he reportedly was dragged into deeper water by the current.
Deputies postponed a search after sunset and resumed early Sunday morning. Captain Paul Barta of the sheriff's office sent an update email at 9:54 a.m. stating the search has been unsuccessful to this point.
The Department of Natural Resources, Nicollet and Le Sueur county sheriff's offices and Lake Crystal Fire Department are assisting in the search. Communication from authorities may lag due to limited cellular signal in the area and how many resources are going toward the search.
The park is closed while the search continues. The boy's name is being withheld pending family notification.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
