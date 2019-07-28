MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office believes an 11-year-old boy likely drowned in the Blue Earth River in Rapidan County Park Saturday night.
According to a release from the Deputies and first responders were called to the park shortly before 6 p.m. in response to a missing persons report. The 11-year-old was swimming with other children when he reportedly was dragged into deeper water by the current, or so law enforcement believes.
Deputies postponed a search after sunset and will resume Sunday morning. The park is closed while the search continues.
The boy's name is being withheld pending family notification.
