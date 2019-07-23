MANKATO — Police and social workers in Blue Earth County recently took numerous calls concerning a mother with “many children” living out of a car.
An officer asked the mother to go through a screening through the county’s Yellow Line Project, a diversion program meant to help people with mental or chemical health issues. Within a few hours, county officials were helping the mother address mental health, chemical dependency, homelessness and family issues.
It’s the kind of story Angie Youngerberg, the county’s assistant human services director, says illustrates what Blue Earth County can do to help people without getting child protective services or the legal system involved.
“This is a very current picture of how we can intervene,” Youngerberg said. “It really is because the officer thinks of it. The officer wanted something different for this family.”
That’s part of the goal for the Yellow Line Project, which partners law enforcement, legal teams and social services to proactively help people accused of low-level, nonviolent crimes who the county believes could use treatment more than jail time.
Youngerberg and Human Services Director Phil Classen updated the Blue Earth County Board on the project’s efforts Tuesday.
Blue Earth County screened 2,217 people over the past 18 months as part of the project’s outreach, whether it’s people off the street, people about to be charged with a crime or people already in jail. About 81 percent of people screened report mental health or chemical dependency issues.
Of those, 266 were referred and eligible for services under the project. One hundred-fifteen started a plan.
County officials say about 82% of people complete a project plan. Of those, only about 6% end up coming into contact with law enforcement in Minnesota within the next year.
“That’s a very low number when we look at projects of this type,” Youngerberg said.
Youngerberg and Classen said the county’s detox costs and expenses to transport people to state hospitals has decreased since the project started in 2016.
Blue Earth County is projected to spend about $400,000 on detox costs this year, down about 20 percent from the $517,000 the county spent in 2015. It’s the first time county officials have seen detox costs decreased over the past 15 years.
The county’s state hospital costs have dropped by about 80 percent since 2015 as well, from about $326,000 to about $85,000 last year to a projected $60,000 this year.
The Yellow Line concept is spreading, as Le Sueur, Brown, Nicollet and Rice counties have started similar diversion programs. Classen said Watonwan County also is looking to start its own program.
All told, about 10 counties in Minnesota are trying to start or expand similar programs and 20 others are looking into the project. And area lawmakers want to fund a statewide initiative to further cut human services costs.
“This type of intervention is growing,” Classen said. “The interest is growing.”
The county expects to double the number of people it helps each year within a short period of time, though Classen believes the program’s success rates will likely decrease as the project continues as more people are treated.
Yet Classen said that’s only a guess, as the program is the first of its kind in the area.
“There’s no road map,” he said.
