MANKATO — Blue Earth County's Yellow Line Project is being tapped to mentor other communities interested in starting collaborative jail diversion programs.
The Yellow Line Project offers diversion and support services to lower-level offenders who are experiencing mental health problems or chemical dependency.
The project was among eight from across the country selected as mentor sites for the Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities Center for Health and Justice’s Law Enforcement/First Responder Diversion and Referral Mentoring Initiative.
The mentors will host visitors as well as provide remote consultations.
