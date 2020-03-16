MANKATO — It is not business as usual anywhere as concerns over COVID-19 grow.
The Mankato Family YMCA is closed as of Tuesday. Executive Director John Kind said they will remain closed until March 30. All YMCA programming and events are also be canceled. Kind said they will decide later in the month whether staying closed longer makes sense.
VINE has closed several activities starting Tuesday and going through March 28.
The fitness center, pool, all fitness classes, presentations, walking track, game room, literacy center and social groups such as cards have been suspended.
VINE’s office will remain open. The nonprofit will continue the volunteer driver program, TRUE Transit (public transportation for Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties), Meals on Wheels, chores, caring connection, respite center and caregiver support.
The VINE Home Thrift Store also will remain open.
Nicollet County Historical Society has closed the Treaty Site History Center in St. Peter until April 4 and canceled all public events.
The North Mankato Taylor Library suspended all programs until further notice. The only exception is the blood drive on March 27 in the Police Annex.
New Ulm closed many public buildings, including the recreation center and community center. Library programs have been canceled.
The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging has closed its Mankato office. The Senior LinkAge Line is available via telephone at 1-800-333-2433 or online.
Region Nine Development Commission has closed its offices.
Businesses close, change
On Monday, Coffee Hag owner Jen Melby-Kelley decided to temporarily close the popular Old Town venue.
"We've been talking about it for a couple of days, and we decided we needed to go with our gut. We want to keep the community safe and my staff safe.
"It's a tough decision. I'm responsible for my 13 employees," she said.
"We had a good weekend, which makes it really hard. We want to be here for people. But with all I'm reading and hearing, it's the right thing to do," Melby-Kelley said.
She's hoping the closure will be shorter term.
Other restaurants, including the nearby Wooden Spoon, are promoting more online ordering and having orders picked up inside or at curbside.
River Hills Mall has shortened its hours. The mall will be open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The mall's owner, Brookfield Properties, made the change to all of its malls in the United States.
"This revised operating schedule is intended to strike a balance between allowing our communities to receive the goods, services, employment and commerce they need, while also enabling our property and store teams to implement rigorous cleanings each evening, in addition to the focus, frequency and intensity of cleanings throughout the day," Brookfield said in a statement.
Planet Fitness remains open but is offering daily live-streaming workout classes so people can exercise in their homes. Using an app, members and non-members can access the free workout classes led by their trainers and celebrity guests.
Ed Lee, of the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce, said their 240 members are looking at options and making changes to service.
"Our focus is on members. It's all about providing resources and helping to get their messages out. We're kind of a clearinghouse through our website and our social media, primarily Facebook.
He sent an email to all members Monday morning asking them what their message is to customers and the Chamber will work to get those messages out.
