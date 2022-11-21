In the spirit of giving back during the holiday season, the Mankato Family YMCA will be collecting nonperishable food items all week to benefit the ECHO Food Shelf.
The wellness center, along with eight fitness classes that include pilates and cycling, will be available free of charge from 7-11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day for those that donate.
The longstanding Extra Trimmings event on Thursday is hosted every year as a way to promote other organizations in the area and help those that need it most.
“We’re bringing in a lot of food,” said Stacy Jackson, director of healthy living at the YMCA, about why they chose to support the ECHO Food Shelf.
“We know this time of year is especially hard for people, and they might not have family to share a big meal with during the holidays. We just want to make sure that they’re fully supported and that they have a little extra that they might need during this time.”
Jackson added that she, along with the rest of the nonprofit, are grateful for the community and all they do, and are always willing to show their gratitude in different ways.
Sara Diel, assistant manager at ECHO Food Shelf, said she’s grateful for the YMCA’s support.
“I think it’s fantastic,” she said.
During the holiday season, ECHO Food Shelf sees an influx of people visiting and needing the services they provide.
“It helps us suit people and put some of the pressure off of ourselves,” Diel said about other organizations helping them out.
Jackson anticipates a good turnout with plenty of nonperishables to send to ECHO Food Shelf’s way.
Donors can drop food off at the YMCA Monday through Friday this week during business hours.
