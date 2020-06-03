MANKATO — The Mankato Family YMCA will collect donations to support two Twin Cities YMCAs beginning Thursday.
The YMCAs in Midway St. Paul and south Minneapolis are in neighborhoods hit hard by looters. Local businesses usually donate to the nonprofits, but many have been damaged or destroyed.
To help out, donors can drop off diapers, wipes, baby formula and other daily living necessities in the Mankato Family YMCA's lobby on Thursday, Friday or Monday.
Monetary donations can also help, with checks made out to the Mankato Family YMCA with the "Twin Cities relief" designation, according to a release from the Mankato nonprofit. Donations will be transported up to the Twin Cities on Tuesday.
Other requested donations include first aid supplies, feminine hygiene products, dental necessities, nonperishable food, pod laundry detergent, toilet paper and face masks.
