MANKATO — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, many of the organizations that host blood drives for the American Red Cross, such as churches and schools, are closed, leading to an urgent need for blood and places to collect it.
Leah Pockrandt, director of the Red Cross Southwest Minnesota Chapter in Mankato, said those cancellations in response to so many building closures have led to a supply shortage.
“By the time coronavirus really started to hit in the United States, we saw more than 110 blood drives canceled in Minnesota alone — that is more than 3,500 units of blood (about a pint for each unit) we were not able to collect.”
But that’s not because people aren’t willing to donate.
In a typical year, she said people in the 19 counties she and her staff serve give more than 32,500 units of blood a year. The Red Cross collects over 5,000 units from Blue Earth County donors annually.
“Blood is a consistent need,” Pockrandt said. “Folks who are going through cancer treatment, accidents or other illness are needing that life-saving blood. We need to have a steady supply of blood on hand.”
By mid-March, public schools, libraries, and colleges joined the growing list of building closures — and the Mankato YMCA was no exception. Executive Director John Kind said the entire building was largely shut down after it closed March 17, although there is still a child care program in one area that is being used.
“It’s dark in the building,” Kind said. “There’s no water in our pools; we’ve turned the heat off. We’re doing everything we can right now to conserve energy and reduce our expenses.”
But that will change Tuesday as the YMCA will open its doors for an afternoon blood drive.
Kind said the YMCA hosts a couple of blood drives a year, and when he heard there was a shortage because of cancellations, he realized the spacious building would be an ideal setting for social distancing during a blood drive.
“We’re going to make sure they have a space because this is very important now,” he said.
Red Cross Communications Manager Sue Thesenga said registration for Tuesday’s YMCA drive filled up and exceeded the goal of 35 donations. By Friday afternoon, 46 donors already had signed up.
“We’re running into this a lot,” Thesenga said. “Because we’ve had so many cancellations, there aren’t enough donation slots available.”
Two other blood drives to be held this week also have filled to capacity, including Hosanna Lutheran Church on Tuesday and the WOW! Zone blood drive Thursday. That can be frustrating for willing donors, Thesenga said, and encouraged those people to schedule further out for future blood drives by visiting their website at redcrossblood.org.
“As badly as we need blood now, we’re going to need blood later,” Thesenga said. “All you do is put in your zip code, and the blood drive opportunities come up.”
There are still blood drive events at Blue Earth County Library on April 16 and April 20 and a blood drive at the American Red Cross office in Mankato on April 22 that still have plenty of open slots.
Pockrandt said staff have implemented a number of procedures in light of COVID-19, from wearing masks and gloves, to spacing out beds and sanitizing equipment between donations, and taking temperatures of both staff and donors prior to entering a facility.
One silver lining, Pockrandt said, is the increasing number of first-time donors at their blood drives.
She said the entire process of donating lasts no longer than an hour, although the time spent actually collecting the blood usually takes just 10-15 minutes. They collect around a pint from each donor.
Kind said people’s safety is his number one priority at the drive, and the blue gym’s large size means people will be able to easily spread out. He said offering the YMCA up for a blood drive allows them to continue their mission even though they are closed to visitors.
“Really, it’s just continuing to be who we’ve always been, a community organization,” he said. “With what’s going on now, we know it’s even more important.”
