MANKATO — Swimmers with punch cards or season passes to city outdoor pools— Tourtellotte and Spring Lake — may access the indoor pool at Mankato YMCA, 1401 South Riverfront Drive, through Sunday.
Tourtellotte Pool is closed to the public this weekend to accommodate the Mantas Swim Club Minnesota Regional Championships. Spring Lake pool is still under construction.
The punch cards and season passes will be honored at the YMCA through Sunday on a first-come, first-served basis.
To use the indoor pool, swimmers must show Y staff identification along with a pass or punch card.
For more information, call 387-8600.
