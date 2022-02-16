MANKATO — Mankato Family YMCA is seeking communitywide input on its proposed second location on the east side.
The nonprofit plans to post a community needs assessment survey on its website and social media pages during the week of Feb. 21.
Feedback on the survey will help determine what new programs and services will be available at an east-side YMCA, which has a proposed site, according to a release. The YMCA was eyeing part of the former Shopko building as a possibility in fall 2021.
“It’s important we build a YMCA that provides the community what it needs," stated YMCA Executive Director John Kind in the release.
"Only by asking community members can we get a true picture of those needs. We hope people will find this to be important enough to take the time to invest in their Mankato area future,” he stated.
Survey results will be compiled in March. The nonprofit's board of directors will use the results as they weigh next steps in the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.