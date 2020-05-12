MANKATO — The Mankato Family YMCA's staff are working on plans to reopen as it and other fitness centers await permission to welcome members again.
The nonprofit has been offering virtual classes in recent months after the state put restrictions on onsite workouts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The reopening plan could put the YMCA in position to resume full operations as soon as permission is granted and preparations are finished, according to a release.
The YMCA's plan will use guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Department of Employment and Economic Development and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Safety measures will include putting sanitizing schedules in place, establishing social distancing protocols, and restructuring member use and flow onsite.
Staff are also discussing whether to continue summer programming such as camp, youth sports and swimming lessons. Firmer timelines will be sent via email to members and posted on the YMCA's website and social media pages.
Executive Director John Kind said in a news release that the continued uncertainty of an opening date is challenging for members, staff and the community. “We want to thank those of you that have been able to stay with us as members, supporting our community work through child care, making wellness check-ins with our senior members via phone calls, and providing virtual wellness options to help keep all active, even while our doors are closed."
