When it comes to fishing in Minnesota, the iconic images involve people “on the lake.”
They’re casting from a canoe into sparkling blue waters. They’re dipping a net over the side of an Alumacraft to land that walleye. They’re trolling slowly in their Lund as the sun drops toward the horizon.
The portrait is accurate enough for the majority of — but by no means all of — the state’s anglers.
“About 20 to 25% of fishing license buyers don’t have a boat,” said Jack Lauer, Southern Regional Fisheries manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
That sizable minority are people who can’t afford a watercraft, have no place to store a canoe in their dorm or apartment or just don’t want to mess with towing a boat. But they still want to fish, and southern Minnesota offers plenty of opportunities for wetting a line while keeping both feet on dry ground.
And for newcomers to the sport, shore fishing is a way to give angling a try without investing thousands of dollars.
In reality, most newcomers to the sport started that way, although the memories may be hazy — ones dating back to preschool summers when a father or big sister or grandparents handled the baiting, untangled the line, and extracted the hook from whatever happened to bite.
“People who were first introduced to fishing, it was usually on a dock, on the shore, as children,” Lauer said.
Fishing from shore or a pier can be an almost-free sample for retirees who stopped fishing when life became too busy and now wonder if the long-ago passion is still there, said Scott Mackenthun, an area supervisor with the DNR’s Hutchinson Area Fisheries.
“It’s a chance to rediscover something you loved,” Mackenthun said, adding that shore-fishing can be a great intergenerational pastime. “If you want to get kids out or enjoy time with seniors, some time around a lakeshore or stream builds amazing lifelong memories. Best of all, you don’t have a lot of costs.”
Lauer and Mackenthun said south-central Minnesota offers quantity, quality and variety for boatless fishing.
“Mankato is blessed with a lot of great shore-fishing areas,” Mackenthun said, mentioning fishing piers on Lake Crystal, Duck Lake and Madison Lake. “Blue Earth County has a huge angling easement along the Blue Earth River below the Rapidan Dam. There are lots of great places to fish the Minnesota River, including from Minneopa State Park.”
For people living in many parts of Mankato-North Mankato, not only do they not need a boat, they don’t even need a car. Fishing piers and shore-fishing spots, while not always offering potential lunkers, are within walking distance of multiple neighborhoods.
“In the urban parts of Mankato and North Mankato there are Benson Park and Hiniker Park ponds, Lions Lake Park and Spring Lake,” Mackenthun said.
Although some of those spots might offer little more than little fish, that’s not the case in the Minnesota River. Mankato’s riverside parks — Land of Memories, Sibley, Riverfront and Kiwanis parks — offer numerous places to cast for the sometimes mammoth catfish or the northern pike, walleye, smallmouth bass and several dozen other species that call the Minnesota River home.
For trout anglers, Mackenthun suggests Seven Mile Creek Park north of Mankato as well as the St. Peter Trout Ponds that are east of St. Peter on the Ottawa Road.
Lauer mentions the fishing opportunities at the new Red Jacket Valley County Park, which is a short bike ride from Mankato along the Red Jacket Trail.
Water access points, where people launch boats and canoes and parking is available, are obvious spots for people to shore fish. There are 3,000 of those offered by various levels of government, 1,700 of them are managed by the DNR, Lauer said.
In places where there’s good water depth near the shore, people might find one of the 400 DNR fishing piers — many of them large $30,000 T-shaped structures constructed by the state prison system and ADA accessible. Options can be found in the region and across the state at www.dnr.state.mn.us/fishing_piers/index.html.
More isolated spots can be found on public lands along rivers, streams and shores across Minnesota by exploring the options at www.dnr.state.mn.us/maps/compass.html. The site includes everything from wildlife management areas to state trails to state and regional parks.
For folks just testing out whether they might get hooked on fishing, the initial outings don’t have to be complicated.
“If you’re brand new to angling, try throwing a nightcrawler on a hook and sinker out,” Mackenthun said. “You can catch nearly anything that swims on this combination.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.