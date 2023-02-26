The first sign of spring has arrived: They’re bringing Peeps-flavored Pepsi to your store shelves just in time for Easter.
Never mind that Easter is six weeks away, the shelves have been full of Easter candy and holiday miscellany for weeks already.
The Pepsi X Peeps drink — in bright-yellow cans — is described as having a “pillowy-soft marshmallow cola flavor.”
The combination of Pepsi with the horror that are Peeps at least has the benefit of simply tasting like pure sugar atop of pure sugar.
There are certainly worse taste combinations. Fish and milk, Cheetos and pickles, Oreos and orange juice, bacon and yogurt to name just a few.
My wife has become the Juicer Queen lately after we got one of those Ninja cold juicers. I was a bit skeptical as she started feeding in chunks of apples, lime, jicama, celery, spinach, grapes and carrots.
But after dozens of various concoctions of dissonant ingredients, I haven’t found one that doesn’t taste good.
Whatever you may think of Pepsi Peeps, the junk food makers will continue to contrive new flavors and taste combinations, hype new “trends” and figure out ways to disguise bad junk food as something better than other bad junk food.
There’s a reason you see “Natural Ingredients” or “Natural Flavors” on so many labels in the grocery store today. But there’s not much regulation of what that means and they aren’t necessarily better for you.
You also don’t see “Diet” pop anymore. It’s all “Zero Sugar.” Diet anything doesn’t sound appealing to people, but zero sugar just sounds kind of healthy. Food conglomerates didn’t get where they’re at without knowing good marketing.
It’s tough, even for people who try to stay informed, to navigate the healthy vs. unhealthy snacks.
Sure, you know the Cheetos and potato chips aren’t nutritious, but dietitians say things like the tasteless rice cakes — forced down by many who want to lose weight — are just a glob of carbs devoid of any nutrition. Ditto for pretzels. And the veggie chips that seem like they should be better than potato chips are a wolf in sheep’s clothing, lacking fiber, protein or nutrients.
A lot of countries ban or strictly regulate a variety of junk foods.
Britain has been rolling out a ban on TV advertising for high-fat, high-sugar foods before 9 p.m.
In America, several states have banned junk food and soda pop from schools. Canada has been doing the same for a while and found lower body mass indexes on students.
Berkeley, California, became the first city in the U.S. to require large grocery stores to stop selling junk food and candy in checkout aisles.
Battling against junk food, high-fat and high-sugar food and drink is a worthy effort for everyone who would like to see kids and adults a little healthier. In America, it seems like a mostly losing battle. The allure of our Twizzlers, cheese-covered nachos and chicken wings is more powerful than our intellect or common sense.
I won’t be one of them, but I’m guessing the pillowy-marshmallow flavored Pepsi will be a hit with many.
It probably pairs well with Skittles and Dots.
Tim Krohn is at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
