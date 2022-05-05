MANKATO — South Central College of North Mankato is expanding its offerings with a free first-of-its-kind program in Minnesota geared for young adults with autism.
The program, which is called Uniquely Abled Academy, provides individuals with autism the training needed to prepare for a career as a computer numerical control operator.
“It’s a job placement program,” said Jim Hanson, South Central College’s dean of business and industry. “It’s not just education. It’s not just instruction. It is our goal to have them go to work in the local manufacturing industry. That’s the end goal.”
South Central is seeking an initial cohort of six to eight students for its Uniquely Abled Academy program. There is no age cutoff for the program, but based on it having been operated previously at other colleges, students ages 18-28 are found to have the best success rate with the instruction, Hanson said.
The academy will be offered June 6 through Aug. 26. All qualified individuals are asked to apply by May 13 at southcentral.edu/uaa.
South Central is the 10th college to offer Uniquely Abled Academy. The new academy offered through South Central’s Customized Workforce Education division is the first one available in Minnesota, Hanson said.
Uniquely Abled Academies were developed through the Uniquely Abled Project and are also available in California, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
The academy is funded with a $50,000 Innovation Grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Area employers such as Winegar in Waseca, 3M in New Ulm, K&G Manufacturing Inc. in Faribault, Dotson Iron Castings in Mankato, and Jones Metal Inc. in Mankato have “been at the table,” Hanson said, and have shown interest in hiring the Academy’s participants.
Upon completion, Uniquely Abled participants will have the opportunity to test for industry-recognized credentials and can also choose to continue on in South Central College’s Machine Tool Technology diploma program.
