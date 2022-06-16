What do jewelry, gnomes, garden plants and cookies all have in common? They’re all sold at the Friendship Biz stand at the North Mankato Farmers’ Market.
By 3 p.m. every Monday afternoon, the parents of 12-year-olds Abigail Fischer and Clara Klostermeyer drop the girls off and leave them to set up and run their stand. While Abigail carefully hangs her jewelry on hooks and arranges her gnomes in a row, Clara reaches to hang a colorful, hand-drawn sign on the awning above their heads.
The two girls, who have been best friends since the first grade, each bring unique skills to the table.
Abigail, who Clara described as an artist and jewelry expert, spends a couple of hours a day crafting a variety of items. A few examples of her work include handmade silver earrings, made by adding charms to a wire and hook, along with hand cloths twisted into shapes of bears and bunnies and gnomes with beards made of yarn.
“Pinterest is basically my life,” Abigail giggled.
Clara, on the other hand, is a scientist, using baking as a vehicle to “experiment with what you make and try new things.” On Monday, samples of her “World Peace Cookies” were offered to customers — clumps of chewy chocolate shortbread dotted with chocolate chips.
The girls started the stand last summer, and the idea came the year before as Clara and her mom went to the market to buy pies.
“I wanted Abigail to come once because when you’re younger you want your friends to come with you everywhere,” Clara said. She said creating their own stand seemed like a fun opportunity that gave them something to do with Abigail’s crafts.
Erin Aanenson, executive director of South Central College North Mankato Campus Foundation, said in an email that SCC loves having the Friendship Biz’s participation in the Farmers’ Market, which is at the campus.
”It’s so fun to see younger kids chasing their entrepreneurial dreams,” Aanenson said.
Both girls said they enjoy running into people they know at the market and making some money, but the biggest reason they set up shop is to spend time together. They also acknowledge the benefits it offers others.
“It gives my mom some time to chill because I am a loud child,” Clara said. “She cannot get any rest.”
Caring for others is also an integral part of the business. Ten percent of the proceeds Clara makes go toward Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society, where Clara plans to work in the future.
The young entrepreneurs take careful mental note of how each product sells, and alter what they bring the following week based on past sales. Clara said she plans to bake and bring banana bread for next week and expects a rollout of sugar cookies decorated for the Fourth of July soon.
Abigail said her best-selling items are her handcrafted earrings, particularly the ones that feature a baseball charm. Meanwhile, she’s always thinking up new creations.
“Right before I go to bed is when I get my best ideas,” Abigail said. “All of my thoughts are just going ‘whoosh,’” she said as she gestured toward her head.
