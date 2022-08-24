A young St. Peter corn and soybean farmer is in an agriculture leadership role as chairman of the Nicollet/Sibley Corn & Soybean Growers Association.
Brett Annexstad, 34, is serving his second term in the elected position as chairman.
“The ability to promote corn and soybeans from the county level is important for us,” Annexstad said. “We have a very involved and good group on our board that’s passionate about agriculture and is passionate about corn and soybeans specifically.”
He said promoting agriculture was difficult during COVID, but his industry adapted and did their best with drive-through and outdoor events to promote ag.
“That was challenging,” he said. “Things are always changing. We’re trying to stay ahead of it.”
There are fewer farmers each year on the Minnesota landscape, with the average age of a farmer in the state being in their late 50s or 60s. “It’s getting up there,” Annexstad said.
To advance getting the next generation into farming, the Nicollet/Sibley Corn & Soybean Growers Association has distributed more than $10,000 in scholarships in the last two years to area high school seniors. “We are very proud to be able to do that,” Annexstad said.
He lives on his family’s farm in St. Peter with his wife, Kate, and sons, Owen, 6, Levi, 4, and Ben, 1. He farms with his parents, Grant and Karen Annexstad, who live on the farm as well.
Annexstad has a day job to support his family. He is a grain merchandiser at the United Farmers Co-Op and works closely with farmers buying and selling corn and soybeans. He commutes about 25 minutes to work, working from an office in Winthrop in Sibley County.
After growing up on his family farm in St. Peter, he went on to college at North Dakota State University and majored in ag economics. He graduated in 2010.
Right now, prices for corn and soybeans are high at $7 and $15 per bushel, but as prices rise so too does the price to produce their crops, Annexstad said.
“The last couple of years, farming has provided some opportunities for farmers,” he said. “But it’s all relative. The price to produce our crop is increasing and with the shortage of grain in the world, it’s never been more important to produce a good crop.
“This local area has been lucky the last two years to catch some timely rains and our two counties, Nicollet and Sibley, were able to have a real good 2021 crop year and so far 2022 is looking to be off to a decent start.”
Annexstad said he is aggressive with production, as is every farmer. “As a farmer, you are trying to capitalize on new technologies, new ways to maximize the yield, and protect the land that you rely on using methods that return year after year of productivity,” he said.
Kennedy Janssen, a district field manager for the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, works closely with Annexstad and said he’s doing a “phenomenal job” for the Nicollet/Sibley Corn & Soybean Growers Association.
“Brett represents agriculture in southern Minnesota very well,” she said. “He took on the role a few years ago and he took off and has done a great job. I think the county has continued to get better and better through his leadership.”
