MANKATO — Spring breakers recently became the poster children for not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.
Reporters in Florida and other tropical locales found no shortage of revelers proclaiming they wouldn't let the virus ruin a good time.
Whole generations shouldn't be condemned for the behavior of a few, yet the dismissiveness on display did feed into a perception that the disease is merely an older person's concern.
Some of the earliest studies into COVID-19 transmission are refuting this perception, suggesting younger people are just as susceptible to getting the illness.
It's true that older adults are more likely to die from COVID-19. Of Minnesota's 12 deaths linked to the illness as of Tuesday, the median age was 86 and the youngest was 58.
The age range for Minnesotans who've had COVID-19, however, is about as inclusive as it gets. Infants as young as 4 months old and adults as old as 104 have had it.
So the disease may be less deadly for young, healthy people, but they still get it and can give it to others. Those factors explain why younger people should be taking social distancing seriously, said Dr. Brian Bartlett, an emergency medicine physician with Mayo Clinic Health System.
“Let’s do it for our parents, grandparents and our community,” he said. “This is really a social responsibility for all of us."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 20- to 54-year-olds accounted for 40% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in mid-March. A separate, recent study published in the Pediatrics medical journal found people younger than 18 were susceptible to the illness as well, particularly infants.
The study looked into 2,343 cases in Chinese children between Jan. 16 and Feb. 8. Its authors acknowledged the low death rate among those in the study, while finding significant numbers still had severe or critical cases.
A 20-year-old from Excelsior, Jonah Stillman, was one of the first Minnesotans to go public about his diagnosis. He urged fellow young people to be safe and take the mitigation efforts seriously on both his Twitter and in an interview with MPR News.
"It was by far the sickest I have ever been and it was about a four- to five-day window where it was just brutal," he said in the interview.
Well before Minnesota's stay-at-home order took effect, Minnesota health officials stressed that people of all ages should've been practicing social distancing. Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann, in a March media briefing, pointed out how every illness will have outliers.
“It’s important for people to recognize that our recommendations for staying home when you’re sick, those are not just for individuals in the high-risk group," she said. "That’s for everyone."
With COVID-19 being a respiratory illness, smoking and vaping can make recovery more difficult. Young adults are also historically the most likely age range to smoke and vape.
For people looking to reduce their risks these days, Bartlett said kicking the smoking habit would be a good start.
"There’s no better time to quit," he said. "Smoking and other unhealthy behaviors absolutely increase your risk of getting COVID-19."
