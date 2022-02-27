LE CENTER — A 20-year-old woman who was house-sitting and caring for a family's dogs was killed in an explosion at a home near Le Center Saturday night, the Le Sueur County Sheriff reports.
Kailey Mach was identified as the deceased person in a Facebook post by her mother Sunday morning. She was found dead in the basement after firefighters extinguished the blaze, according to a Sunday press release from the sheriff.
"Our hearts are shattered and mine is still numb in shock...." Vicki Mach wrote. The Mach family lives in Montgomery.
An official identification by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is pending.
A 911 call reported the explosion and ensuing fire occurred around 11:25 p.m. Saturday at a residence in rural Lexington Township, about six miles northeast of Le Center. The residents of the home were out of the area.
First responders confirmed an explosion had caused the house to collapse in flames. The cause of the explosion, however, remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Kailey Mach was a 2019 graduate of Tri-City United High School and was voted Kolacky Days Miss Congeniality for 2018-19, the New Prague Times reported. She was awarded a scholarship to attend Augsburg University, a private college in Minneapolis.
In high school she played horn in band and danced in school recitals. She also performed with the Domaci Czech Folk Dancers, according to the Le Center Leader.
