Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street; trick-or-treating activities.
Fit2Be 5K (formerly Relay For Life of Blue Earth County) — 9:30 a.m., Spring Lake Park, 650 Webster Ave., North Mankato; acsmove.org/fit2becancerfree5kwalk.
Halloween 5K — 9:30 a.m., St. Peter High School, $40; registration, 8-9 a.m.; stpeterchamber.com.
Lil Monster Dash — 10:30 a.m., St. Peter High School: $18; stpeterchamber.com.
Halloween Hop trick-on-treating — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., New Ulm; for a list of participating businesses, go to: NewUlm.com.
Old Town Day of the Dead celebration — 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 300-800 blocks of N. Riverfront Drive; facebook.com/events/mankato-minnesota/old-town-mankato-day-of-the-dead-2022.
Trick or Treat on Commerce Drive — 2-4 p.m., North Mankato; participating businesses will be marked with orange and black balloons.
Halloween Scavenger Hunt — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brown County Museum, 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Admission fee waived for participants.
MSU Jazz Band/contemporary vocal groups performance — 2 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; $9 general admission, $7 for K-12 students; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Minnesota State University’s production of Shakespeare’s “Richard III” — 2 p.m., Andreas Theatre, MSU; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 65 and older, youth and groups of 15 or more; MSUTheatre.com.
Waseca Art Center Great Fall Get Together — 6-9 p.m., 200 N. State St., Waseca; $40 at door.
Mill Pond Haunted Hayride — 7-11 p.m., Riverside Park, 300 S. Front St., St. Peter; $20 for adults and $5 for ages 6-13.
New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House — 7-10 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, 1201 State St.; $10 cash only.
Halloween Boo Bash — 8 p.m., St. Peter American Legion.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — 8 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; $10 general admission; statestreetnewulm.org.
Music
Lost Sanity Brewery, Madelia — 6 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (aka The Old Guy and the Kid)
Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 9 p.m., DJ K-Low Halloween Party
Sunday
MSU Fall Choral Concert — 3 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.; $9 general admission, $7 for K-12 students; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Judas Priest and Queensryche concert — 8 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; tickets start at $45, mayoclinichealthsystemeventcenter.com.
Monday
New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House — non-scary tours, 3-5 p.m., scary tours, 6-9 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, 1201 State St.; $10 cash only.
Trunk or Treat — 5-7 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library parking lot.
