Jeffers Petrogylphs

The Jeffers Petroglyphs Historic Site near Comfrey is home to at least 5,000 ancient carvings in the surrounding stone.

 Kimm Anderson

Saturday

Chinese Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m. at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato; Chinese stories told in Mandarin.

Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Nobles, 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-noon, parking lot near, Mulberry Street and Highway 169.

Free brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.

Classic Car and Motorcycle Roll In — 5-9 p.m. outside Searles Bar & Grill; music by TC Chandler

34th Annual Farm Toy Show — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Civic Center in New Ulm.

An Evening Look at the Carvings — 5-7 p.m., Jeffers Petroglyphs, rural Comfrey

Music

Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery — Andy Tackett

The Wine Cafe — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schultz

Morgan Creek Winery — Jim McGuire Jazz Trio

507 Food Truck Patio — Pete Klug

Prairie Saloon — Moonshine Prophets

Indian Island Winery — Becky Borneke and In a Bind

Corner Bar, Waterville — JamBoyz

Sunday

34th Annual Farm Toy Show — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Civic Center in New Ulm.

Music

Harkin Store, New Ulm — Lonesome Ron

Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm — Pete Klug

