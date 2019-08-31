Saturday
Chinese Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m. at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato; Chinese stories told in Mandarin.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Nobles, 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-noon, parking lot near, Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Free brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Classic Car and Motorcycle Roll In — 5-9 p.m. outside Searles Bar & Grill; music by TC Chandler
34th Annual Farm Toy Show — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Civic Center in New Ulm.
An Evening Look at the Carvings — 5-7 p.m., Jeffers Petroglyphs, rural Comfrey
Music
Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery — Andy Tackett
The Wine Cafe — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schultz
Morgan Creek Winery — Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
507 Food Truck Patio — Pete Klug
Prairie Saloon — Moonshine Prophets
Indian Island Winery — Becky Borneke and In a Bind
Corner Bar, Waterville — JamBoyz
Sunday
34th Annual Farm Toy Show — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Civic Center in New Ulm.
Music
Harkin Store, New Ulm — Lonesome Ron
Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm — Pete Klug
