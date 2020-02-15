Saturday
Home and Lifestyle Show — 10 a.m.-7 p.m., River Hills Mall.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; stories, rhymes, music and poetry read in Mandarin.
Eagles 269’s annual fundraiser for Andreas Cancer Center — 11:30 a.m., Eagles Ballroom, 708 N. Riverfront Drive.
History program: “Making Sense and Cents of the Census” — noon, Blue Earth County History Center; general admission $7/adults; audience members may bring their lunch.
Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition showcase — 1-5 p.m., Minnesota State University Centennial Student Union; no admission fee; music, children’s activities, vendors and arts.
Visit Mankato cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St; $5; call 720-1790 for more information.
Victorian Valentine Party — 1-3 p.m., Betsy-Tacy houses, 332 and 333 Center St.; admission: $5 for adults and $2 for ages 6-16.
LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival — sleighandcutterfestival.org.
Winterfest Poker Walk — 1-4 p.m., downtown St. Peter, register noon at Red Men Club; for more information, go to: www.stpeterchamber.com.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Makerspace classes — 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Candlelight Hike — 6-9 p.m., Sakatah State Park, rural Waterville.
Interactive dinner theater: “Tony and Tina’s Wedding” — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom, $35; tickets at: katoballroom.com/tickets.
Gustavus Adolphus College Choir Home Concert — 7:30 p.m., Christ Chapel, St. Peter; no admission fee.
Mankato Playhouse production: “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” — 7:30 p.m., Suite 1700, Mankato Place Mall; call 338-5800 for ticket and dinner theater information.
Music
Coffee Hag — Love Club album release
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Lehto and Wright
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Hobbers Highway 99, St. Peter — Rock of Ages
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Rook
Sunday
Presentation: “Caucus for Climate” — 11 a.m., First Congregational UCC, 150 Stadium Court, Mankato.
Breakfast with a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for Good Samaritan Society Home Care.
Home and Lifestyle Show — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., River Hills Mall
Gustavus Adolphus College Symphony Orchestra/Jazz Ensemble Concert — 1:30 p.m., Christ Chapel, St. Peter; composer’s pre-concert talk, 1 p.m.; no admission fee.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra: “Music on the Hill: “Dumka” — 2 p.m., 170 Good Counsel Drive; general admission: $12; mankatosymphony.ticketleap.com.
Makerspace classes — 3 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Bunny Just Piano Festival: Jay Hershberg recital — 7:30 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall, Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; tickets: $10 advance, $12 at door; tickets at: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Mankato Playhouse production: “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” — 2 p.m., Suite 1700, Mankato Place Mall; call 338-5800 for ticket and dinner theater information.
Music
Coffee Hag — noon Nici Pepper
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s, St. Peter — 4 p.m. The Frye
Pub 500 — 11 a.m. Amy Manette
