Today
Madelia 5K run/1M Walk registration — 6:45-7:45 a.m., Madelia Town Hall; $30 runners fee, $25 walkers fee; mchospital.org/events.
Park Days — Madelia; for more information, go to: www.visitmadelia.com/events/2019/PD_2019_Events.pdf.
North Mankato Fun Days parade — 11 a.m.; full schedule at: northmankatofundays. com.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near Mulberry Street/Highway 169 intersection.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m. today, at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8.
Flandrau State Park programs: 1 p.m., archery; 4 p.m., geocaching; 7 p.m. invasive species and goats tour; for more information, call 384-8890.
Farm and City Days parade — 5 p.m., New Richland; for full schedule, go to: www.farmandcitydays.com.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato; free.
Music in the Plaza: The Murphy Brothers Band — 5:30 p.m., 401 S. Front St.
John Denver Tribute/Singing Cowgirl Lisa Murphy — 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter; $10.
MSU Summer High- land Theatre produc- tion: ‘Sister Act’ — 7:30 p.m., Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $22 general admission; for more information, call 389-6661.
Music
Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery, Kasota — Matt and Laurel
Coffee Hag — Peter Klug
Grand Kabaret — Paul Allman & Sharon Grandinette
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Miller- Denn
Javen’s Winery — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (Old Guy and the Kid)
Wine Cafe — Midwest Farewell and Ricky and Sidney
Sunday
Farm and City Days — New Richland; for full schedule, go to: www.farmandcitydays.com.
Park Days — Madelia; for more information, go to: www.visitmadelia.com/events/2019/PD_2019_Events.pdf.
Omelette breakfast/fundraiser — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., American Legion Post 37, 229 W. Nassau St., St. Peter, $10.
Program: “Afternoon of Leisure” — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 County Road 21, rural New Ulm.
A Taste of Nepal launch party — 4-6 p.m., The Hub Food Park, 512 N. Riverfront Drive; www.goruhk.com.
MSU Summer High- land Theatre produc- tion: ‘Sister Act’ — 7:30 p.m., Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $22 general admission; for more information, call 389-6661.
North Mankato Fun Days fireworks — 10 p.m.; full schedule at: northmankatofundays.com for full schedule. fireworks and various events, visit northmankatofundays.com for full schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.