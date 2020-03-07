Bock Fest

Revelers at Bock Fest drink from a 'deer bong' during a previous festival at the August Schell Brewery in New Ulm. This year's festival is today.

Saturday

Bockfest — 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Schell’s Brewery, New Ulm.

25th annual Building Bridges conference — 9 a.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter; general admission, $10. Topic: “Climate Justice: Unearthing the Climate Crisis as an Issue of Human Suffering.”

Farm-City Hub Club Show — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Ulm Civic Center, 1212 N. Franklin St.

Mankato Ballet’s production “Coppelia” — 5 p.m., Mankato West High School; tickets at door $15 for adults, $10 for youths.

Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; stories, rhymes and poems read in Mandarin.

LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.

Makerspace classes — 10 a.m., mankatomakerspace.org.

Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.

Music

Coffee Hag — Nate Boots

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Bad Liquor Management

Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke

The Lift, Mount Kato — Watermelon Slush

Pub 500 — The Whiskies

Wine Cafe — Thong John Silver

WOW!Zone — Warren Street

Sunday

Breakfast with a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for Merely Players.

Mankato Ballet’s production “Coppelia” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets at door $15 for adults, $10 for youths.

St. Peter Choral Society concert — 3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Peter; $15.

Pasta with the Padres — 4-7 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.; fundraiser for ECHO Food Shelf; free-will donation.

Pancake supper — 4-7 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Good Thunder; free-will donation.

Makerspace classes — 2 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.

Music

Coffee Hag — Noon Mal Murphy

Mully’s — Karaoke

Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Killin Time

Pub 500 — 11 a.m. Tony Sammis

