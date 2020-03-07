Saturday
Bockfest — 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Schell’s Brewery, New Ulm.
25th annual Building Bridges conference — 9 a.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter; general admission, $10. Topic: “Climate Justice: Unearthing the Climate Crisis as an Issue of Human Suffering.”
Farm-City Hub Club Show — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Ulm Civic Center, 1212 N. Franklin St.
Mankato Ballet’s production “Coppelia” — 5 p.m., Mankato West High School; tickets at door $15 for adults, $10 for youths.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; stories, rhymes and poems read in Mandarin.
LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Makerspace classes — 10 a.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Music
Coffee Hag — Nate Boots
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Bad Liquor Management
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
The Lift, Mount Kato — Watermelon Slush
Pub 500 — The Whiskies
Wine Cafe — Thong John Silver
WOW!Zone — Warren Street
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for Merely Players.
Mankato Ballet’s production “Coppelia” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets at door $15 for adults, $10 for youths.
St. Peter Choral Society concert — 3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Peter; $15.
Pasta with the Padres — 4-7 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.; fundraiser for ECHO Food Shelf; free-will donation.
Pancake supper — 4-7 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Good Thunder; free-will donation.
Makerspace classes — 2 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Music
Coffee Hag — Noon Mal Murphy
Mully’s — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Killin Time
Pub 500 — 11 a.m. Tony Sammis
