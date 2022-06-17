Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.
ArtSplash art fair — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tours of Betsy-Tacy houses — 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Center Street, Mankato; $10 for non-members ages 18-61, $8 for non-members age 62 and older and $5 for ages 6-27; book tour at: betsy-tacysociety.org.
Solstice music festival — Noon, Land of Memories Park; $10; festivalsolstice.com.
Paddle Jam boat launch — 11 a.m., starts near Blue Earth County Road 90; shuttle service pickup available after 9 a.m., Land of Memories Park.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition and True Essentials Consulting Juneteenth activities — Noon, St. Peter High School;
en-gb.facebook.com/mnhiphopcoalition/events.
Cherry Creek Days Parade — 3 p.m., Cleveland.
Open auditions for “Savannah Sipping Society” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater Co., 1 N. State St., New Ulm.
Brett Young and Chris Lane — 7 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheater; tickets $35-$99;
Music
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Joe Tougas
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Adrian Barnett
Sunday
Hay Daze Parade — 1 p.m., Janesville;
janesvillemnhaydaze.weebly.com.
Fifth annual Juneteenth celebration — 1-5 p.m., 10 Civic Center Plaza.
Open auditions for “Savannah Sipping Society” — 4 p.m., State Street Theater Co., 1 N. State St., New Ulm.
Music
Westwood Bar and Grill — 4 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
