Saturday
Twinkling Wood Chips art show/woodcarving sale — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Florian Hall-Wood Carving Studio, School Sisters of Notre Dame, 170 Good Counsel Drive.
DVD series: “Is Your Food Safe?” — 10:15 a.m., Blue Earth County Library; sponsor Grassroots Democracy Project.
Southern Minnesota Christmas Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mankato Civic Center Grand Hall, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee, donations to Toys for Tots accepted.
South Central Beyond the Yellow’s fourth annual Chilifest — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950, 1900 N. Riverfront Drive.
Waseca Wellness Day — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Waseca Public Library; no admission fee.
Vintage Collectibles Beer Show — 1-3 p.m Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato; no admission fee.
Makerspace class — 6 p.m. stained glass; Mankatomakerspace.org.
Movie Theme Song Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Le Sueur Public Library; games geared for adults; no admission fee.
Merely Players Community Theatre’s production “Annie” — 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; $26; www.merelyplayers.com.
Minnesota State University’s production “Nocturne” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for the Performing Arts; tickets $10, with discounts for senior citizens; carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., Wow Zone, Mankato; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
Jazz Showcase: “Fifty Years of Jazz at Gustavus” — 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Jussi Bjorling Recital Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter; no admission fee.
Mankato West High School production “Willy Wonka” — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., West High School, 1351 South Riverfront Drive; tickets available one hour before show: $12 adults; $10 students.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato; free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Bothy Folk Club presents Dean “Bix” Bixenman — 7 p.m., Emy Frentz Arts Guild, 523 S. Second St.; free-will donations.
Bethany Lutheran College’s production “The Spiritual Tragedy of Dr. Faustus” — 7:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College;
blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office
MSU presents blues-rock singer Joyann Parker — 7:30 p.m., Hooligans, 1400 E. Madison Ave.; $15 at door, $12 in advance, link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Trampled by Turtles concert — 8 p.m., Mankato Civic Center; tickets $39.
Music
Grand Kabaret — Tony Rook Band
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Oleander Saloon — Karaoke
Mickey’s Sports Bar-Victory Bowl — Billy and the Bangers
Westwood Marina Bar and Grill — JamBoyz
Wine Cafe — Chris Bertrand
Sunday
Breakfast With a Cause benefiting Mankato Elks — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Autism benefit featuring singer-songwriter Marc Cohn — 2-5:30 p.m., Chankaska Ranch and Winery, 1179 E. Pearl St., Kasota; $75; chankaskawines.com.
Merely Players Community Theatre’s production “Annie” — 2 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; $26; www.merelyplayers.com.
MSU percussion ensembles concert — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; tickets $9.
Gustavus Chamber Ensembles fall concert — 1 p.m., Jussi Bjorling Recital Hall; no admission fee.
Gustavus Percussion Ensembles fall concert — 4:30 p.m., Jussi Bjorling Recital Hall; no admission fee.
Makerspace classes — 3 p.m.: Screen printing, mortise and tennon joints; Mankatomakerspace.org.
Comedian Brian Regan — 7:30 p.m., Mankato Civic Center; for ticket information, go to: mankatociviccenter.com.
Music
Coffee Hag — noon Kaleb Braun-Schulz and Raghen Lucy
Lamplighter Restaurant & Lounge, New Ulm — 4 p.m. Another Time Around
Mully’s — Karaoke
