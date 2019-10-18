Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-noon, parking lot near Mulberry St. and Highway 169.
Mankato Marathon schedule — facebook.com/mankatomarathon.
Family Fun Day — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County History Center, 424 Warren St.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Northern Frights — 7 p.m., Blue Earth County Fairgrounds, Garden City; northernfrightsmn.com.
Minnesota State University Department of Theatre & Dance production: “Arsenic and Old Lace” — 2 and 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Earley Center for the Performing Arts; carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts.
Music
Coffee Hag — Sarah Kahle
Eagle Lake American Legion — Fat City All Stars
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Society of Broken Souls
Loose Moose — Karaoke
Mankato Eagles Club — Karaoke
Oleander — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Karaoke
The Loose Moose & Conference Center — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — Nate Boots and The High Horses
Sunday
Breakfast With a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Lonesome Ron’s Roundup” program: — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 Nicollet County Road 21, rural New Ulm; program fee included in admission fee.
MSU University Concert Wind Ensemble — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Avenue; $9 general admission, $7 for K-12 student tickets; mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Minnesota State University Department of Theatre & Dance production: “Arsenic and Old Lace” — 2 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Earley Center for the Performing Arts; carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts.
Music
Coffee Hag — noon Hannah Cesario
Mully’s — Karaoke
