Saturday
BLC Viking 5K and Little Viking fun run — 7:30 a.m., Bethany Lutheran College; blc.edu/event/blc-viking-5k-little-viking-1-2-mile-fun-run.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.; 9 and 10 a.m., Minnesota Valley Master Gardeners peony demonstrations.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot near intersection of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
ReCharge Mankato — 10 a.m., Myers Field House, MSU; proceeds from test drives go to Mankato VEX Robotics.
Rollin’ For Landon — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Peter High School. Fundraiser for Landon Gran Memorial Scholarship.
Bier on Belgrade — noon to 10 p.m., central business district of Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato.
Mahkato Wacipi — Land of Memories Park, Mankato; mahkatowacipi.org.
Moonfest — 2:30 p.m.-midnight, Blue Moon Bar and Grill, Kasota.
Preschool story time — 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St., Waseca, ages 3-5; 835-2910.
Audience-inclusive production performance of “Midsummer Nights Dream”— 10 a.m., Washington Park; Free to the People Theatre’s play is offered in conjunction with the installation of a new sculpture.
Bison Ambassador introduction/gathering — 9 a.m. to noon, Minneopa State Park.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., 1 at Barnes & Noble, 850 Adams St.; for ages 2-8.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW Zone, Mankato; $5 entry fee; 720-1790.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato; free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Chris Steffen and Chris Ames
Indian Creek Winery, Janesville — Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — Dave Coughlan
Sunday
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s opening Music on the Hill performance : “Ghost” — 2 p.m., Good Counsel Chapel, School Sisters of Notre Dame; for ticket information, go to: mankatosymphony.com.
Breakfast With A Cause benefit for Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 8 a.m. to noon, WOW Zone, Mankato.
”Meet the Artists” reception for “Autumn Visions: Exhibit of Photographs and Paintings by Local Artists” — 10:45 a.m. First Congregational United Church of Christ, 150 Stadium Court.
Mahkato Wacipi — Land of Memories Park, Mankato; mahkatowacipi.org.
Hubbell Harvest Fall Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker/Holy Family Catholic Church, 423 W. Seventh St.
“Horses, Horsehoes and Leather” program — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 Nicollet County Road 21, rural New Ulm; admission fee includes program.
