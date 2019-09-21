Bier On Belgrade 3 (copy)

North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen (left) and Patrick Johnston show off their lederhosen at the 2018 Bier on Belgrade event.

 File photo

Saturday

BLC Viking 5K and Little Viking fun run — 7:30 a.m., Bethany Lutheran College; blc.edu/event/blc-viking-5k-little-viking-1-2-mile-fun-run.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.; 9 and 10 a.m., Minnesota Valley Master Gardeners peony demonstrations.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot near intersection of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.

ReCharge Mankato — 10 a.m., Myers Field House, MSU; proceeds from test drives go to Mankato VEX Robotics.

Rollin’ For Landon — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Peter High School. Fundraiser for Landon Gran Memorial Scholarship.

Bier on Belgrade — noon to 10 p.m., central business district of Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato.

Mahkato Wacipi — Land of Memories Park, Mankato; mahkatowacipi.org.

Moonfest — 2:30 p.m.-midnight, Blue Moon Bar and Grill, Kasota.

Preschool story time — 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St., Waseca, ages 3-5; 835-2910.

Audience-inclusive production performance of “Midsummer Nights Dream”— 10 a.m., Washington Park; Free to the People Theatre’s play is offered in conjunction with the installation of a new sculpture.

Bison Ambassador introduction/gathering — 9 a.m. to noon, Minneopa State Park.

Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., 1 at Barnes & Noble, 850 Adams St.; for ages 2-8.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW Zone, Mankato; $5 entry fee; 720-1790.

Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato; free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.

Music

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Chris Steffen and Chris Ames

Indian Creek Winery, Janesville — Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet

Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — Jim McGuire Jazz Trio

The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke

Prairie Saloon — Karaoke

Wine Cafe — Dave Coughlan

Sunday

Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s opening Music on the Hill performance : “Ghost” — 2 p.m., Good Counsel Chapel, School Sisters of Notre Dame; for ticket information, go to: mankatosymphony.com.

Breakfast With A Cause benefit for Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 8 a.m. to noon, WOW Zone, Mankato.

”Meet the Artists” reception for “Autumn Visions: Exhibit of Photographs and Paintings by Local Artists” — 10:45 a.m. First Congregational United Church of Christ, 150 Stadium Court.

Mahkato Wacipi — Land of Memories Park, Mankato; mahkatowacipi.org.

Hubbell Harvest Fall Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker/Holy Family Catholic Church, 423 W. Seventh St.

“Horses, Horsehoes and Leather” program — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 Nicollet County Road 21, rural New Ulm; admission fee includes program.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you